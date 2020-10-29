Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Infosys aligns with carbon goals early

Infosys aligns with carbon goals early

In FY20, nearly 44% of Infosys’s electricity consumption was met through renewable energy sources. The company operates 60MW of captive solar photovoltaic capacity.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:45 IST

By Ayushman Baruah and Sharan Poovanna, Mint Bengaluru

Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg File Photo )

Infosys Ltd Wednesday said it has achieved carbon-neutral status, 30 years before the 2050 timeline set by the Paris Agreement, meeting its own target set nine years ago.

In recent years, the Bengaluru-based IT services company has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55%, as it moves to renewable energy. It has also developed several community-based carbon offset projects focusing on socio-economic development of rural communities and contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company said in its Annual Sustainability Report 2020 that even while its workforce grew 166% over the last decade, its electricity consumption grew only 20%. At the end of FY20, Infosys had 243,454 employees worldwide.

In FY20, nearly 44% of Infosys’s electricity consumption was met through renewable energy sources. The company operates 60MW of captive solar photovoltaic capacity.

“Right from the first day, Infosys has recognised and fulfilled its responsibilities towards overcoming the challenges in our context. It has also taken on new responsibilities like reducing carbon emission, improving air quality, optimally using water and solar power,” Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said in a statement.

“The company’s ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) road map for 2030 reflects its continued aspiration to be a well-governed model organization for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

Nidheesh MK contributed to the story.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

What Mike Pompeo’s attack on China tells us about India’s new approach
Oct 29, 2020 08:18 IST
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 05:52 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 29, 2020 08:17 IST
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Oct 29, 2020 04:59 IST

latest news

Recall woes grow for Toyota, 5.8 million units potentially affected worldwide
Oct 29, 2020 08:34 IST
Man allegedly murdered by wife and her lover in Bengal, body buried under bed
Oct 29, 2020 08:30 IST
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Oct 29, 2020 08:29 IST
Fresh launches to drive growth at JLR
Oct 29, 2020 08:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.