Sections
Home / Business News / Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore. (Reuters file photo)

India’s Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
Jul 15, 2020 16:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: In outreach attempt, Congress works peace talks between Gehlot and Pilot and all the latest news
Jul 15, 2020 16:53 IST
Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins
Jul 15, 2020 16:54 IST
Himachal govt mulls passing law to crack whip on erring private schools
Jul 15, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.