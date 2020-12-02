Infosys, Rolls-Royce ink strategic partnership for aerospace engineering in India

Indian IT services firm Infosys and Rolls-Royce, an aerospace and defence technology major, on Wednesday announced signing a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for the latter’s Civil Aerospace business.

As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will “transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys”, a statement said.

However, the number of people who will move to Infosys was not disclosed.

“Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce,” it added.

Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands.

“Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent,” he added.

Jayaraman said the company is committed to India and remains positive about the long-term prospects in this market.

“We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys,” Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said.

He said the company has had a “long and fruitful association” with Rolls-Royce and expressed confidence that the “talent will be a great addition to Infosys’ deep experience in turbomachinery”. “We look forward to continuing to deliver industry leading solutions to our clients in the aerospace and defence sectors and beyond, while providing a great career path to our new colleagues within a rapidly growing ecosystem,” he said.

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services. The centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, RollsRoyce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys, the statement said.

Through robust investments over the last two decades, Infosys has established an industry leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries, it added. The ability to take over customer centres, seamlessly integrate them and leverage strong native engineering and digital capabilities has enabled Infosys to deliver enhanced services while optimising operational costs for its customers.

The engineering centre for civil aerospace will strengthen Infosys’ existing capabilities in Turbomachinery and Propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore, Baden, and Karlovac.