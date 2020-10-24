Sections
Innovation challenge launched for start-ups, individuals in reproductive health space

FPAI and social enterprise Villgro Innovations Foundation said in the statement that this challenge aims to attract applications from start-ups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for sexual and reproductive health challenges

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space (AP)

An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space, a statement said. “A cohort of 15 innovators will be selected for the immersion support and winners at the end of the program will receive cash prize of up to Rs 3.5 lakh,” NGO Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) and social enterprise Villgro Innovations Foundation said in the statement.

“This innovation challenge aims to attract applications from start-ups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for challenges in sexual and reproductive health. Youth focused programmes and innovators who would be selected through this challenge will get access to a highly curated immersion program with industry experts to create a pilot prototype solution,” it added.

