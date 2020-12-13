Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Investors look for long-term plan from Vedanta after bond sale

Investors look for long-term plan from Vedanta after bond sale

Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, allayed some immediate concerns this week when it received vital funding by selling $1 billion notes due 2024 at 13.875%. However, the company has yet to announce a plan on how it wants to address its structural challenges.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:38 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Investors in Vedanta Resources Ltd. are turning their attention to the miner’s longer-term plan to streamline a complex group structure (REUTERS)

Investors in Vedanta Resources Ltd. are turning their attention to the miner’s longer-term plan to streamline a complex group structure that has kept the parent from easily accessing cash at its units.

Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, allayed some immediate concerns this week when it received vital funding by selling $1 billion notes due 2024 at 13.875%, albeit at one of the highest yields for a dollar bond in Asia this year. The company plans to use that cash to finance a buyback offer for $670 million of notes due next year, and the rest to repay other debt or to increase stakes in its Indian units.

However, the company has yet to announce a plan on how it wants to address its structural challenges. A failed plan to simplify its corporate layout by delisting its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd. in October had triggered concerns on its ability to refinance its biggest wall of debt maturities in years.

Neel Gopalakrishnan, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings, expects the company to again focus on the inefficient structure after the bond sale. “We believe the company intends to improve its corporate structure by increasing its ownership in Vedanta Limited,” he said.



The company had called the privatization in May as “the next logical step” in addressing the structure to provide more financial flexibility in a capital-intensive business.

A spokesperson for Vedanta Resources declined to discuss the next steps, only saying the $1 billion bond sale this week amounted to a vote of confidence from investors in the company.

However, another attempt at the buyout of the Indian unit won’t be easy. In October, shareholders of Vedanta Ltd. thwarted the plan to delist it as some investors including Life Insurance Corp. of India, among the biggest public shareholders, demanded a higher price for tendering their shares.

If the company tries to privatize the unit at too high a price, “it might encounter funding issues again,” said R. Lakshmanan, an analyst at CreditSights Singapore LLC.

Moody’s Investors Service, which is reviewing the credit ratings for downgrade, said last week it could confirm Vedanta Resources’s grades if it simplifies its group structure and refinances upcoming debt maturities with long-term debt. Moody’s expects the review to conclude in the next three months.

Analysts expect liquidity concerns to persist at Vedanta Resources, worsened by the difficulty in accessing cash from the money-spinning Indian units. The trouble resurfaced last month when a $956 million loan from Vedanta Ltd. -- channeled through another unit Cairn India Holdings Ltd. -- to parent Vedanta Resources led to a spat with a hedge fund.

“At the moment, the company does not have a longer-term sustainable solution to address its debt repayment,” Lakshmanan said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Mandira Bedi sizzles in a rust trail-drape dress with off-shoulder detail
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Sushmita’s daughter Renee has ‘lots of love’ for Ira, daughter of Aamir
by HT Entertainment Desk
Afghanistan: 2 killed in magnetic IED blast in Kabul
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pakistan opposition gears up for its sixth anti-government power show in Lahore
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.