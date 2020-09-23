IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, death overs highlights

Mumbai Indians have won the 5th match of IPL 2020 by 49 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted for a total of 146 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Pat Cummins was the highest scorer with 33 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana who contributed 46 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and gave away 27 runs off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 19rd over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face RCB at Dubai whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

