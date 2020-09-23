IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, first 5 overs highlights

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 25 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The 3rd over was bowled by Trent Boult. 10 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The 4st over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 1 runs.

James Pattinson bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.0. At the same stage, MI were 48/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 171 off the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL