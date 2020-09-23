Sections
IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 5th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(Reuters)

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 25 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The 3rd over was bowled by Trent Boult. 10 runs came off the over along with a wicket.



The 4st over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 1 runs.

James Pattinson bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.0. At the same stage, MI were 48/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 171 off the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

