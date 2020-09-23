Sections
Home / Business News / IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(Reuters)

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 100 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

1 run and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.7. At the same stage, MI were 147/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 96 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 19.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

