IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 5th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 71 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.
The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.
Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.
The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.
The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.1. At the same stage, MI were 94/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 125 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.5.
