IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 71 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.1. At the same stage, MI were 94/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 125 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL