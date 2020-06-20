Sections
Home / Business News / Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:14 IST

By Associated Press, Tehran

Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe U.S. sanctions against the country.

The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.

U.S. sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.



Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.

Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.

It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the U.S., which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Leaves of Delhi govt hospital employees cancelled as Covid cases rise
Jun 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Coronavirus: 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan set to return home
Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
Abhay Deol on Dev D: ‘Devdas was chauvinist, misogynist’
Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.