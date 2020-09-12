Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Iran’s currency hits new record low against the dollar

Iran’s currency hits new record low against the dollar

Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dollar. The rial had traded at 256,000 to $1 on Thursday, and markets were closed Friday, the start of the weekend in Iran.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:40 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Tehran

An Iranian money changer holds currency with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's image in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

Iran’s currency on Saturday dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar, and has seen its value fall by 30% since June amid severe US sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dollar. The rial had traded at 256,000 to $1 on Thursday, and markets were closed Friday, the start of the weekend in Iran.

The rial has tumbled from a rate of 200,000 in late June. Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The currency unexpectedly rallied for some time after President Donald Trump’s decision more than two years ago to withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions on Iran.



The sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.

On Friday, the head of Iran’s central bank Abdolnasser Hemmati said the government was trying its best to control the situation in the currency market.

Iranian officials for months have warned exporters to bring their foreign earnings home from abroad or face having their export licenses revoked, and central bank has warned it would publish the names of violators.

In June, the central bank reported that Iranian companies export more than $40 billion in non-oil products per year, and officials say some 50% of that remains abroad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Dabbawalas urge Maharashtra govt to permit them local train travel
Sep 12, 2020 19:47 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 204 vacancies for asst professor and other posts
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
L&T tops charts on professional network LinkedIn
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
Bro, this is not U19 cricket: Kohli’s teammate on sledging after WC success
Sep 12, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.