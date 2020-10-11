Sections
Iraq oil minister sees oil at $45 in first quarter of 2021: Report

Iraq’s exports in October stand at 2.6 million barrels a day and will continue at this level in line with the OPEC+ agreement on limiting global output, Jabbar said.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:02 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview. (Reuters photo)

Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer, expects crude prices to remain at around $41 to $42 a barrel this year before rising to $45 in the first quarter of 2021, the state-run Al-Sabah newspaper reported, citing an interview with Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.

The minister reiterated Iraq’s compliance with the OPEC+ pact and said the country fully complied with its output quota.

The government is basing its 2021 draft budget on a price of $42 a barrel, given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand, the paper reported him saying. Benchmark Brent crude ended trading on Friday at $42.85 a barrel and is down 35% this year.

