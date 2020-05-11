Sections
IRCTC shares up 5% as train booking set to open from May 12

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at a railway station in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo )

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation or IRCTC jumped 5% in early trade on Monday after the Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12.

IRCTC share jumped 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,302.85 apiece on S&P BSE Sensex. On the Nifty50 index, it rose 5% to Rs 1,303.55—its upper circuit limit.

IRCTC shares touched an all-time high of Rs 1,995 in the second month of the calendar year 2020. Since then, IRCTC shares slumped a whopping 35% as compared to a 27% fall in the BSE Sensex.

Booking for reservation in these 15 pair of trains will start at 4pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website.



Initially, all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, it said.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25 and the Indian Railways later started the on-demand Shramik Specials to ferry migrants workers stranded across the country.

It, however, has been running freight and parcel services.

