Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / IRDAI cautions people against unauthorised entities selling health plans

IRDAI cautions people against unauthorised entities selling health plans

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said it has came to notice that some unauthorised entities are professing to be selling health plans by offering discounts on medical treatments or diagnostic tests.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 19:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The list of insurance companies recognised by IRDAI are available on its website. (AP)

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday cautioned people against unauthorised entities professing to be selling health plans by offering discounts on medical treatments.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said it has came to notice that some unauthorised entities are professing to be selling health plans by offering discounts on medical treatments or diagnostic tests.

In a public notice, the regulator said that only the IRDAI-registered insurance companies, or their authorised agents and intermediaries can sell insurance products. “Individuals who avail such services from unauthorised persons or entities shall be doing so at their own risk,” it said.

The list of insurance companies recognised by IRDAI are available on its website. It further said in case of doubt, the customers should contact the insurance company to ascertain the genuineness of the insurance plan and of the seller. Earlier, the regulator had also cautioned people against spurious calls from unidentified and unscrupulous individuals posing to be the officials or representatives of IRDAI with fictitious and fraudulent offers which are beyond the scope of insurance policies.

The public should directly deal with insurance companies or registered intermediaries/insurance agents while purchasing a policy or having any financial dealing with the insurance companies for verification, it had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar NDA face, says BJP; JD(U) gets 122 seats
Oct 06, 2020 21:08 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty brings respite for MI
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Oct 06, 2020 20:33 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST

latest news

Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests
Oct 06, 2020 21:03 IST
Education minister visits SPPU campus; final year exams begin from Oct 12
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.