Is giving cashback gambling? Asks Paytm chief. All you need to know about Paytm row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times new Delhi

Paytm. however, maintained it didn’t flout any regulation of Google. Its newly launched gaming feature is not gambling. (REUTERS)

After a few hours of suspension, online payments application Paytm was back again on Google play on Friday evening. Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma thanked everyone on Twitter and said giving cashback is not indulging in gambling. “India, you decide if giving cash back is gambling. Flag of India,” Vijay wrote on Twitter after the application was back.

Here is what happened throughout the day

1. Google removed Paytm and Paytm Games First apps from its playstore accusing Paytm of indulging in gambling.

2. It was a temporary suspension like it happens with any other Google Playstore application.

3. The suspension came because of Paytm Cricket Lounge — a sticker game, launched ahead of the IPL

4. The game promises cashback of Rs 1 lakh. Players will have to collect stickers after transactions for which Paytm will give cashback — this is how the game operates.

5. When Google removed Paytm app, Paytm said it would remove the new cashback feature to abide by Google’s policies, though the feature didn’t violate it.

6. Existing users of Paytm app were not inconvenienced.

7. Paytm said all accounts, balances are safe and it was coordinating with Google.

8. While Paytm was back in the evening, Paytm Games First was not yet available.

9. Early in the day when Google took Paytm down from its store, it accused the company of “repeat violations”, which have not been made clear.

10. Paytm accused Google of exercising monopoly in taking down the app, while Google Play also offers cashback