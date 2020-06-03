Sections
Home / Business News / It is time to transform the agriculture sector: Sanjiv Puri

It is time to transform the agriculture sector: Sanjiv Puri

Last month, the government had announced a ₹20-trillion package to support the economic recovery after business activity stalled for months, as India imposed a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 04:27 IST

By Suneera Tandon, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjiv Puri said more competitive value chains in the farm sector and investments in food processing will ensure enormous job opportunities. Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India needs a more robust agriculture sector with better productivity and mobilising of farm workers, besides pushing through the government’s amendment to the Essentials Commodities Act, to put the economy on the fast track after the prolonged lockdown, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director, ITC Ltd, said at the CII’s annual session on Tuesday.

“I would like to touch upon a couple of areas that are extremely critical, because we need to really accelerate the economic growth in areas that create large livelihoods. There is no other sector in India, like agriculture, where nearly 50% of the livelihoods are engaged in. We need to really transform the agriculture sector,” Puri said at the ‘Shaping Sustainable Businesses Amid the Pandemic’ session.

Last month, the government had announced a ₹20-trillion package to support the economic recovery after business activity stalled for months, as India imposed a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The government has laid the foundation for some transformative reforms, by providing alternative market access to farmers and the modification to the Essential Commodities Act. These are powerful tools, which over time, will bring the buyers and sellers of agri-produce close and enable a lot of collaboration,” he said.



Puri said more competitive value chains in the farm sector and investments in food processing will ensure enormous job opportunities.

“We need to go the whole hog on value addition there, need to improve productivity of the agriculture value chains, we need to create a strong ‘phygital’ (a physical and digital) system to empower the farmers and connect them to markets. And, by creating a very competitive value chain,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK to change immigration rules if China imposes security law on Hong Kong: Boris Johnson
Jun 03, 2020 05:17 IST
US to ship first tranche of 100 ventilators to India next week: White House
Jun 03, 2020 05:10 IST
India Inc must start investing: SBI chief
Jun 03, 2020 04:41 IST
China’s moves show they won’t compromise on security: Kevin Rudd
Jun 03, 2020 04:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.