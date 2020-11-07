Sections
ITC September quarter net profit falls 18% to Rs 3,413 crore



Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

ITC’s total expenses stood at Rs 9,164.68 crore in the latest September quarter, an increase of 8.39 per cent compared to Rs 8,455.16 crore in the same period a year ago. (File photo)

ITC Ltd on Friday posted an 18.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,413.44 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,174.69 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 2.17 per cent to Rs 13,147.81 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 12,867.39 crore.

ITC’s total expenses stood at Rs 9,164.68 crore in the latest September quarter, an increase of 8.39 per cent compared to Rs 8,455.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of ITC settled at Rs 173.95 on the BSE, marginally down from the previous close.


