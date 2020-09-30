ITR filing: Deadline for assessment year 2019-20 extended to November 30

The date has been revised keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by taxpayers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT photo)

For the fourth time, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2019-20, which is financial year 2018-19. The last date for filing the ITR of the year concerned was September 30. The department has postponed the last date to November 30. The deadline for filing ITR for assessment year 2020-21, which is financial year 2019-20, is November 30.

This is the fourth time that the date has been revised amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It was first revised till June 30, then July 31, then September 30 and now till November 30.

“On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued,” the CBDT notification said.

GST returns

The Centre has also extended the deadline for furnishing annual returns under the goods and services tax (GST) for FY19 by a month till October 31, 2020.

“After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020. Notification follows,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs tweeted.