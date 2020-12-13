Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Japan cabinet’s approval rating drops to 40% on Covid-19: Report

Japan cabinet’s approval rating drops to 40% on Covid-19: Report

The approval rating for his administration’s coronavirus measures plunged to 14% from 34% in last month’s poll, the Mainichi Shimbun survey showed. It was conducted by the newspaper and the Social Survey Research Center on Dec. 12, following one on Nov. 7, according to the report.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:08 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Suga’s government has doubled down on its bet that promoting domestic travel will help shore up the economy through the health crisis by extending its subsidies for six months. (Bloomberg Photo)

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet dropped 17 percentage points to 40% from the last survey because of dissatisfaction with the way the government has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Mainichi Shimbun opinion poll.

The approval rating for his administration’s coronavirus measures plunged to 14% from 34% in last month’s poll, the Mainichi Shimbun survey showed. It was conducted by the newspaper and the Social Survey Research Center on Dec. 12, following one on Nov. 7, according to the report.

Suga’s government has doubled down on its bet that promoting domestic travel will help shore up the economy through the health crisis by extending its subsidies for six months. The premier is pushing his Go To Travel program even after criticism that it has helped spread Covid-19 in Japan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
by Divya Chandrababu
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Health professionals raise serious concern over rising re-infections in Pak
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on her struggles in Bollywood
by HT Entertainment Desk
STL Group CEO lauds govt schemes WANI, PLI
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.