Japan cabinet’s approval rating drops to 40% on Covid-19: Report

Suga’s government has doubled down on its bet that promoting domestic travel will help shore up the economy through the health crisis by extending its subsidies for six months. (Bloomberg Photo)

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet dropped 17 percentage points to 40% from the last survey because of dissatisfaction with the way the government has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Mainichi Shimbun opinion poll.

The approval rating for his administration’s coronavirus measures plunged to 14% from 34% in last month’s poll, the Mainichi Shimbun survey showed. It was conducted by the newspaper and the Social Survey Research Center on Dec. 12, following one on Nov. 7, according to the report.

Suga’s government has doubled down on its bet that promoting domestic travel will help shore up the economy through the health crisis by extending its subsidies for six months. The premier is pushing his Go To Travel program even after criticism that it has helped spread Covid-19 in Japan.