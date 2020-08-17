Sections
Home / Business News / Jio to contest RCom’s liabilities in Supreme Court

Jio to contest RCom’s liabilities in Supreme Court

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio has been using RCom’s 800 megahertz spectrum under an asset-sharing agreement since 2016 when Jio launched its operations.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:25 IST

By Ishita Guha, Mint New Delhi

KV Vishwanathan, counsel for Jio, told the Supreme Court on Friday that the company is paying SUC to the government. (Reuters File Photo )

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is likely to tell the Supreme Court that it is not liable to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) despite using its spectrum, two people aware of the matter said, since most of these dues predate Jio’s use of RCom’s spectrum.

On Friday, the Supreme Court added a new dimension to the AGR case by asking whether Jio should pay the dues of bankrupt RCom.

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio has been using RCom’s 800 megahertz spectrum under an asset-sharing agreement since 2016 when Jio launched its operations.

However, the AGR dues in question, as calculated by the department of telecommunications (DoT), relate to 2G and 3G business of RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL) carried out before 2016, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. A note in the apex court’s July 20 order says, “Total demands have been calculated generally up to FY17”.



RCom owes Rs 25,199.27 crore in AGR dues, including spectrum usage charge (SUC) and licence fees. Jio, on the other hand, has already cleared its relatively small AGR dues of Rs 195.18 crore in January, complying with the apex court’s October 2019 order.

“The AGR dues of RCom and RTL are in no manner connected with this shared spectrum. The spectrum sharing is fully compliant with DoT rules,” one of the two people said.

KV Vishwanathan, counsel for Jio, told the Supreme Court on Friday that the company is paying SUC to the government. “Both Jio and RCom continue to discharge in full its AGR, SUC and licence fee liability in respect of revenue from the shared spectrum. Further, both parties continue to pay additional SUC to the government towards the spectrum sharing arrangement,” the second person added.

An email sent to Reliance Jio remained unanswered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat: 5 killed, 4 injured in a road accident on Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-8
Aug 17, 2020 05:49 IST
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi likely to lose post
Aug 17, 2020 05:46 IST
New Zealand to delay election by four weeks amid Covid-19 surge: PM
Aug 17, 2020 05:45 IST
Sale of Daewoo’s land sparks hope for banks
Aug 17, 2020 05:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.