Sections
Home / Business News / Job losses continue to mount across startup ecosystem

Job losses continue to mount across startup ecosystem

Several startups laid off or furloughed employees and contract staff in April and May, besides imposing salary cuts to save cash, with revenues taking a hit.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:36 IST

By Salman SH, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Travel and hospitality startups have been hit due to the pandemic. (HT Archive)

Small startups and well-funded unicorns in various sectors such as online food delivery, hospitality and tourism, and mobility, are downsizing or streamlining operations to cut costs as demand remains muted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown to contain its spread.

Several startups laid off or furloughed employees and contract staff in April and May, besides imposing salary cuts to save cash, with revenues taking a hit. Travel and hospitality startups have been hit the most. Bengaluru-based travel startup Flynote has laid off most of its 130-strong workforce citing fund shortage.

Hospitality unicorn Oyo, which has been laying off people since late 2019, announced salary cuts, besides furloughing staff in late April, to save cash after its revenues plunged. Foodtech startup Dineout and online real estate platform Magicbricks have cut employee count across business roles, said three people aware of the development. Some employees of Magicbricks were asked to resign in writing without severance pay and also serve a 30-day notice period, said a person, requesting anonymity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smiling Buddha: All you need to know about Pokhan test that made India a nuclear power
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
CBSE datesheet for 10th,12th board exams today
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays a guitar in a corner
May 18, 2020 09:30 IST
Amitabh jokes about no more Sunday darshan, shares pics of deserted home
May 18, 2020 09:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.