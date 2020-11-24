Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter

Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumabi

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines. (Mint Archives)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the bourse.

In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular.

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.

Under the guidelines, stock brokers are required to fulfill their obligations and should not involve in any misconduct, or unprofessional conduct among others.



Earlier, Karvy had unauthorisedly transferred securities of clients into its demat accounts by misusing the PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients.

In November 2019, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients’ securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The firm misused client collateral for its own trades.

Besides, Karvy was disabled (trading rights withdrawn) by the NSE in December 2019. PTI SP DRR DRR

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Nov 24, 2020 13:44 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Nov 24, 2020 13:10 IST
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 24, 2020 12:35 IST
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST

latest news

Rajesh Tailang: I was the only person who was sure that we would win
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST
‘I’m deeply inspired by the heroism of self-made, idealistic Indians’
Nov 24, 2020 13:56 IST
Janet Yellen as treasury secretary sets up Biden to go big on stimulus
Nov 24, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.