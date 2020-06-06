Sections
Home / Business News / Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur 2020

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur 2020

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title. I

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 05:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd, was named the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year at a virtual award ceremony on Friday, consultancy firm EY said in a statement.

Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title. In the 20-year history of the award, she became the third EY World Entrepreneur of The Year Award winner from India, after Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies Ltd (2005), the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur 2020
Jun 06, 2020 05:10 IST
Jio Platforms raises Rs 13,640 crore in 1 day
Jun 06, 2020 05:04 IST
Tatas scrap asset sale plan to shore up funds
Jun 06, 2020 05:01 IST
Franklin moves Gujarat HC to vacate stay on e-voting process
Jun 06, 2020 04:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.