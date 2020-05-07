Sections
Home / Business News / Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary

Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary

The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15 per cent of their payments for 2020-21.

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has decided on a 10 per cent pay cut for the employees earning above Rs 25 lakh per annum, in a business sustainability move amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a communication.

The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15 per cent of their payments for 2020-21.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a heavy impact on the economy and many corporates have been cutting salaries. Some have also retrenched staff, with the unorganised sector being hit the most. The unemployment rate in India touched 27 per cent in the week to May 3, according to think-tank CMIE.

“What seemed like a 2-3 months phenomenon in the beginning, has turned out to be a pandemic with serious implications on both lives and livelihood. More importantly, it is increasingly clear that the pandemic is not going away anytime soon,” Kotak’s group chief Human Resources officer Sukhjit S Pasricha said in an internal note.  The move to recalibrate salaries is driven by the objective of business sustainability, Pasricha said.



“We have decided on a 10 per cent reduction in CTC (cost to company) for all colleagues with a salary of more than Rs 25 lakh per annum, with effect from May 2020 for FY21,” the note said.

Quoting the bank’s Managing Director Uday Kotak, the note said, “we are into unchartered waters and only time will tell how we as a firm, as an economy, as a country, as a world, as humanity, emerge from this momentous event.” The group and Kotak himself had earlier announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund and also the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15
May 07, 2020 18:24 IST
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
May 07, 2020 18:16 IST
2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
Raveena Tandon’s fan asks her if she’ll marry him in next birth
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.