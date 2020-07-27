Kotak Mahindra bank profit falls 9 per cent on higher loan provisions

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said its profit fell last quarter as it set aside higher provisions against an expected increase in bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income totaled 12.4 billion rupees ($166 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 13.6 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a filing Monday. Consensus in a Bloomberg survey was for a 13.4 billion rupee profit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank booked 9.62 billion rupees as provisions during the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion rupees a year ago. Banks have been stepping up their loan buffers ahead of the expiry of a regulatory freeze on repayments at the end of August.

Already saddled with the worst bad debt ratio among major economies, Indian banks face another surge in soured loans due to the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India predicted last week that the figure could soar to a two-decade high of 12.5% by March.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s gross bad loan ratio stood at 2.7% as of June 30, compared with 2.25% three months earlier.

The bank led by billionaire Uday Kotak was one of the first Indian lenders to raise capital to fortify its balance sheet, securing nearly $1 billion from the equity markets. Others including ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. have announced plans to raise billions of dollars to boost their capital ratios.