Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% to Rs 1,952 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% to Rs 1,952 crore

Total income declined to Rs 12,084.71 crore during the latest quarter, down from Rs 13,823.33 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in statement.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

Customers wearing protective masks approach a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,951.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to Covid-19 related provisions.

The private sector lender clocked a profit of Rs 2,038.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income declined to Rs 12,084.71 crore during the latest quarter, down from Rs 13,823.33 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in statement.

During the quarter, the standalone profit also came down by 10 per cent to Rs 1,267 crore as compared to Rs 1,408 crore in the same period a year ago.



However, total income grew to Rs 8,294.07 crore as against Rs 7,672.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the lender were 2.25 per cent of the gross loans as on March 31, 2020, slightly up from 2.14 per cent at March-end 2019.

However, net NPAs were marginally down at 0.71 per cent from 0.75 per cent a year ago.

“Advances as on March 31, 2020 were up 7 per cent to Rs 2,19,748 crore as against Rs 2,05,695 crore as on March 31, 2019. Bank has made a Covid-19 related general provision of Rs 650 crore, which is higher than the RBI requirement. Total provisioning towards Advances (including specific, standard and Covid-19 provisions) is higher than the GNPA of the bank,” it said.

In accordance with the RBI circular dated April 17, it said, the board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank has not recommended any dividend for 2019-20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
May 13, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Ladakh man takes online classes as passion for teaching dwarfs infection
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Delhi Police considers providing buses for rail passengers needing public transport
May 13, 2020 15:28 IST
Virataparvam: Sai Pallavi’s character inspired by Belli Lalitha?
May 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here
May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.