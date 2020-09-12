Sections
L&T tops charts on professional network LinkedIn

LinkedIn (90%) is the top social media platform preferred by B2B marketers in 2019 followed by Facebook (77%) and Twitter (63%), data by Digital Marketing Community showed.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Larsen & Toubro, India’s leading EPC Projects, Manufacturing, Defence and Services conglomerate, has topped the LinkedIn in terms of most followed Indian conglomerate, with its over 20 lakh followers.

Yuvraj Mehta, head corporate brand Management and communications, L&T said, “We have grown this follower base through consistent and targeted messaging. The content strategy for a B2B conglomerate like L&T needs to be highly focused and different from a typical FMCG or a consumer products brand play book. We focussed on our strengths and leadership in our areas of business, while still maintaining approachability and creating engaging stories which impact people.”

“We have realised that updates on big projects and achievements, and messages from our leadership consistently garner great response and engagement from the followers. Another message that resonates well with our audience is about Make in India achievement - a pride in building the things that help build the Nation, whether in infrastructure or technology and defence,” Mehta added.

LinkedIn (90%) is the top social media platform preferred by B2B marketers in 2019 followed by Facebook (77%) and Twitter (63%), data by Digital Marketing Community showed.



While most of the working professionals are still working remotely in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a huge spike in social media engagements on professional network LinkedIn. LinkedIn insights show that globally, there has been a 50% year-on-year growth in content sharing, between March-June 2020. While the job searches and career related posts are the most engaged content on the platform, professionals watched nearly 4x the amount of LinkedIn Learning content in June 2020 than they did a year ago.

India has second largest LinkedIn user base at 68 million after United States that has close to 170 million users, July 2020 data by Statista showed. Globally, there are more than 706 million professionals across 200 countries who turn to the network to connect, learn, and plan for their careers.

