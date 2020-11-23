Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days, investors continue to dump shares

Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days, investors continue to dump shares

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank declined for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and have tanked over 48 per cent during this time as investors continued to desert the counter amid host of negative news surrounding the company.

On Monday, the stock plunged 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 -- its lower circuit limit as well as one year low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it plummeted 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 -- its lowest trading permissible limit for the day.

In five trading days, the stock has tanked 48.24 per cent on the BSE.



On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

Also Read | NBFCs take lead in banking licence race

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Nov 23, 2020 13:01 IST
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 12:50 IST
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
Nov 23, 2020 12:54 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Anushka shoots for ad through pregnancy, will return to work by May 2021
Nov 23, 2020 13:02 IST
As Biden moves ahead with Cabinet, Trump hopes likely to dim in key states
Nov 23, 2020 13:00 IST
CBI raids residence of ex-Congress minister Roshan Baig arrested in IMA scam
Nov 23, 2020 13:00 IST
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Nov 23, 2020 13:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.