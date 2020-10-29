Sections
Home / Business News / Larsen and Toubro: Revival still a work in progress

Larsen and Toubro: Revival still a work in progress

The construction company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs5,520 crore, more than double the Rs2,527 crore it posted a year ago.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:57 IST

By Mint, Mumbai, Mint Mumbai

Larsen and Toubro is one of the largest construction and infrastructure development companies in the country. (Mint File Photo)

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), the country’s largest infrastructure and construction conglomerate, said it expects the pandemic to cast a long shadow on its business.

After reporting a 12% drop in revenue to Rs31,000 crore in the fiscal second quarter, L&T shied away from giving a definite outlook for the year. Its senior management said it is still playing catch-up with last year’s numbers.

“The second quarter has been a road to revival from the depths of Q1,” R. Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer of L&T, said.

The construction company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs5,520 crore, more than double the Rs2,527 crore it posted a year ago.

