Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares jump nearly 7% after Quarter 1 earnings

The stock rose by 6.58 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 2,340 on the BSE.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a 17.06 per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit.

The stock rose by 6.58 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 2,340 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.62 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,336.

LTI on Wednesday posted a 17.06 per cent growth in its June quarter net profit at Rs 416.4 crore but acknowledged that it is a challenging time for the industry at present.



When compared to the previous quarter, the profit declined 2.59 per cent as conditions became tough.

Its overall revenues rose to Rs 3,015 crore from the year-ago period’s Rs 2,586 crore, but were marginally down as compared to the preceding March quarter’s Rs 3,082 crore.

