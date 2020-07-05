Sections
Last date for filing income tax returns extended to November 30

“Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better,” the Income-Tax department tweeted.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The date for making various investments for claiming deductions has also been extended to July 31, 2020. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint file photo. Representative image)

The Income-Tax Department said on Saturday that the deadline for filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for financial year 2019-20 has been extended from July 31 to November 30, 2020.

“Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better,” the department tweeted.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) decided extension of various time limits last week in view of the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting the statutory and regulatory compliance requirements across sectors due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to CBDT’s June 24 notification, the time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 or assessment year (AY) 2019-20 has been extended to July 31, 2020. “Hence, the returns of income which are required to be filed by 31st July, 2020 and 31st October, 2020 can be filed up to 30th November, 2020,” CBDT had said in a statement.



The date for making various investments for claiming deductions has also been extended to July 31, 2020.

