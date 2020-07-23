Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata

Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata

He said companies will have to change the way they do business and laying-off staff is not the only solution.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:55 IST

By Jayshree P Upadhyay, Livemint New Delhi

Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts. (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, said businesses will need to show sensitivity to all stakeholders and not just shareholders to survive post Covid-19. He said companies will have to change the way they do business and laying-off staff is not the only solution.

“Accept that you have to change in terms of what you consider is fair and necessary in order to survive. One cannot continue to do business in certain ways and one won’t survive if you are not sensitive to all your stakeholders. Working from home is one solution. Laying-off people will not help you solve your problems as you have responsibility to those employees,” Tata said in an interaction with the website, Your Story, on Thursday.

“Some of the most interesting or tremendous solutions have been found at moments of distinct difficulties. We as human beings start to look for solutions; we tend to be more innovative and creative to find solutions at such times,” said Tata.

He also touched upon the migrant crisis which plagued India’s labour force during April and May when the country was under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.



The way migrant labourers were left to fend for themselves with no work, food, place to stay, speaks volumes on lack of business ethics, he said.

“These are the people who have served you all these years. Is that your definition of ethics if you treat your labour force that way. Government and ethical business have stepped in to help them,” said Tata.

Considering his advanced age and that he is in the high risk category in terms of getting infected, Tata said he has confined himself at home.

Virtual meetings have been able to help recreate some of that experience of interacting with people but “it’s still not the same,” which is why interacting with people is “the one thing that I would really look forward to doing when things open up,” Tata said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days
Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Now, you can deposit earnest money online during bidding for UT tenders
Jul 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.