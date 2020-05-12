Sections
Home / Business News / Lenders create provision buffers to counter slippages

Lenders create provision buffers to counter slippages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to set aside 10% of those outstanding loans for which a three-month moratorium on repayments was provided. This has to be done in two tranches of 5% each in the March and June quarters.

Updated: May 12, 2020 05:24 IST

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint Mumbai

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past an Axis Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai, India. (Bloomberg)

Private sector lenders are using the covid-19 pandemic to build a war chest of provisions that would come handy in cushioning against future asset slippages. Axis Bank has pegged its covid-19 provisions at ₹3,000 crore, while ICICI Bank said it has set aside ₹2,725 crore in the March quarter and HDFC Bank has made additional provisions of ₹1,550 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to set aside 10% of those outstanding loans for which a three-month moratorium on repayments was provided. This has to be done in two tranches of 5% each in the March and June quarters.

HDFC Bank has created a good credit buffer to be able to withstand a shock, anticipating that things will start to normalise around May or June, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, head of finance at the lender. “In case it gets prolonged even beyond, whether it is unsecured, or secured retail, small and medium enterprise, or even corporate, I think we have done enough provisioning to take care of any event that may happen,” Jagdishan said on April 18.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
May 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 12, 2020 05:03 IST
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
May 12, 2020 02:10 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST

latest news

Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave
May 12, 2020 05:41 IST
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
May 12, 2020 05:34 IST
Anil Ambani puts up Delhi power distribution businesses for sale
May 12, 2020 05:33 IST
RIL in talks to sell more stake in Jio Platforms
May 12, 2020 05:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.