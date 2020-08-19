Sections
Home / Business News / LIC clocks a sharp 40% jump in premium incomes

LIC clocks a sharp 40% jump in premium incomes

Given continuing curbs, LIC has shifted focus to fewer but bigger policies, which are being sold at 50% higher size than in the last fiscal year, managing director Vipin Anand said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:09 IST

By Anirudh Laskar, Mint Mumbai

LIC witnessed negative growth in new business in the first quarter . (Hemant Mishra/Mint Photo )

After a dismal first quarter, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) clocked a sharp 40% month-on-month growth in individual premiums in July and August, led by a jump in the sales of big-ticket pension and term assurance plans.

LIC witnessed negative growth in new business in the first quarter as its agents could not meet customers due to the lockdown restrictions.

Given continuing curbs, LIC has shifted focus to fewer but bigger policies, which are being sold at 50% higher size than in the last fiscal year, managing director Vipin Anand said in an interview. With assets of more than Rs34 lakh crore, LIC is India’s largest life insurer. “Apart from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) who are buying big-ticket policies, customers belonging to the middle class too are now buying policies with Rs12-15 lakh sum assured, which was earlier at around Rs7-10 lakh,” Anand said, adding even people close to retirement are buying large pension products.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Photography Day 2020: History, significance and more
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
‘I thought this guy is dead’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls hitting a batsman
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
Harsh Goenka’s relatable Zoom meetings tweet makes people chuckle
Aug 19, 2020 08:19 IST
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Aug 19, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.