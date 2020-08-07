Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / LIC’s gross bad loan ratio soars 200 bps

LIC’s gross bad loan ratio soars 200 bps

The government is likely to divest up to 10% stake in LIC to meet its divestment target and compensate for the widening fiscal deficit.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:22 IST

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint Mumbai

According to the latest data issued by LIC, the state-run insurer’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in its debt portfolio jumped to 8.17% at the end of March 2020 from 6.15% in fiscal 2019 (Hemant Mishra/Mint file photo)

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) disclosed weakening financials and a surge in bad loans, hit by high exposure to stressed sectors such as real estate, the growing inability of borrowers to repay loans and downgrades of certain investments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This may pose a challenge to the government’s plan to divest its stake in the insurer through a mega share sale.

The government is likely to divest up to 10% stake in LIC to meet its divestment target and compensate for the widening fiscal deficit.

According to the latest data issued by LIC, the state-run insurer’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in its debt portfolio jumped to 8.17% at the end of March 2020 from 6.15% in fiscal 2019. On a net basis, the NPA ratio has risen to 0.79% during fiscal 2020, from 0.27% during fiscal 2019.



LIC’s balance sheet grew to ₹31.24 lakh crore at the end of fiscal 2020 from ₹30.56 lakh crore in March 2019. A closer look at the latest financials showed LIC’s total real estate exposure plus loans as a percentage of cash and invested assets rose to 4.22% in FY20 from 4.09% a year earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manchester City look for silver in Champions League restart
Aug 07, 2020 07:37 IST
Boosters to enhance liquidity lift markets
Aug 07, 2020 07:34 IST
Gold jewellery to fetch you a higher loan amount
Aug 07, 2020 07:30 IST
IPL 2020: 10 Indian Premier League things you won’t see in UAE
Aug 07, 2020 07:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.