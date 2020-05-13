Lockdown 3.0: Ashok Leyland resumes production across India

Hinduja Group’s flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has resumed manufacturing operations in all its plants in the country.

“With the relaxation of the lockdown, we have resumed operations in all our plants across the country, after obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities,” Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said in a statement.

The commercial vehicle major will be ensuring all the necessary health and safety protocols with regard to Covid-19 in its facilities in accordance with the guidelines of the Home Ministry and the relevant local authorities, he added.

“We will gradually ramp up production across facilities after taking into consideration the work in progress that were on hold at the time of announcement of lockdown, the supply chain readiness after opening and most importantly the preparedness of the ancillary units to supply us critical components for sustained production of vehicles,” Sondhi noted.

The company has seven manufacturing facilities across the country.