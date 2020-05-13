Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Lockdown 3.0: Ashok Leyland resumes production across India

Lockdown 3.0: Ashok Leyland resumes production across India

“With the relaxation of the lockdown, we have resumed operations in all our plants across the country, after obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities,” Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said in a statement.

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Ashok Leyland has seven manufacturing facilities across the country. (HT Archives)

Hinduja Group’s flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has resumed manufacturing operations in all its plants in the country.

“With the relaxation of the lockdown, we have resumed operations in all our plants across the country, after obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities,” Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said in a statement.

The commercial vehicle major will be ensuring all the necessary  health and safety protocols with regard to Covid-19 in its facilities in accordance with the guidelines of the Home Ministry and the relevant local authorities, he added.

“We will gradually ramp up production across facilities after taking into consideration the work in progress that were on hold at the time of announcement of lockdown, the supply chain readiness after opening and most importantly the preparedness of the ancillary units to supply us critical components for sustained production of vehicles,” Sondhi noted.



The company has seven manufacturing facilities across the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:42 IST
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
May 13, 2020 14:00 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown: 50 percent of surveyed households in rural India eating less
May 13, 2020 14:01 IST
The real reason why Nolan, Bale never returned for 4th Batman film
May 13, 2020 13:59 IST
Doctors explain how Covid-19 attacks entire body, can lead to organ failure
May 13, 2020 13:57 IST
Madhurima Tuli said she found Sidharth and Shenaaz real and natural
May 13, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.