Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Lockdown: Public sector banks sanction loans worth 6 lakh cr in 2 months

Lockdown: Public sector banks sanction loans worth 6 lakh cr in 2 months

With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed about the loans sanctioned by public sector banks between March 1 and May 8, 2020, in a tweet on May 12, 2010. (Reuters File )

Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore in the last two months to various sectors, including MSME, agriculture and corporate, hit hard by COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) have received Rs 1.18 lakh crore from these banks during the period between March 1 and May 8.

“PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore for more than 46.74 lakh accounts from the MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors between March 1 and May 8, 2020. Total financing worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore was provided to NBFCs,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, state-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.



“Between March 20 - May 8, Public Sector Banks contacted 97 per cent of borrowers eligible for emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements and sanctioned loans worth Rs 65,879 crore, up from the Rs 26,500 crore sanctioned as of May 4,” Sitharaman said in another tweet.

The central government had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown has been extended till May 17 with some relaxations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation later today that may give direction to future course of action to deal with the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

HC grants interim protection to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Apple’s AirPods Studio may come with head and neck detection
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST
A sneezing KTR during public function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.