Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / London stocks dip as coronavirus damage mounts

London stocks dip as coronavirus damage mounts

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, fell 0.8% after saying ad revenue plunged 42% in April and that it could not issue a forecast for the rest of the year.

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:16 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The domestically focussed midcap index dipped 0.2%. (AP file photo. Representative image )

UK stocks slipped on Wednesday as another round of gloomy quarterly earnings reports underlined the business damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, with investors also wary of growing U.S-China tensions over the origin of the coronavirus.

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, fell 0.8% after saying ad revenue plunged 42% in April and that it could not issue a forecast for the rest of the year.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, with oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc tracking a slide in oil prices. The domestically focussed midcap index dipped 0.2%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 kicked off May on a dour note last week following a strong rebound in April, as investors feared the halt in business activity due to sweeping lockdown measures had pushed the global economy into a deep recession.



Medical products maker Smith+Nephew said sales in April nearly halved as more patients delayed elective surgeries such as hip replacements. Its shares rose 0.2% in early trading.

On the bright side, a 1.7% gain for AstraZeneca Plc boosted the healthcare index as the drugmaker won U.S. approval for its treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

London stocks dip as coronavirus damage mounts
May 06, 2020 13:16 IST
‘Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra a matter of concern’: Health minister
May 06, 2020 13:15 IST
Centre needs to help states more on financial front: Telangana CM
May 06, 2020 13:08 IST
Lufthansa says losing $1 million per hour as bailout talks enter final stretch
May 06, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.