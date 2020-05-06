Sections
Home / Business News / Lufthansa says losing $1 million per hour as bailout talks enter final stretch

Lufthansa says losing $1 million per hour as bailout talks enter final stretch

The carrier, which is preparing to restart passenger flights slowly from June, is currently in talks with the German, Austrian, Swiss and Belgian authorities about a roughly 10 billion euro bailout.

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:08 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Frankfurt

Lufthansa’s rescue deal is expected to give Germany a 25.1% stake in the airline as well as supervisory board representation, people close to the matter said. (AP file photo )

Lufthansa shareholders on Tuesday agreed to not distribute 298 million euros ($323 million) in retained profits as a dividend for 2019, as the airline enters the final stretch of negotiations for a 10 billion euro bailout.

Lufthansa needs to be rescued after coronavirus travel bans forced the German group to ground 700 of its aircraft, leading to a 99% drop in passenger numbers and causing the group to lose about 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in liquidity reserves per hour.

Some 10,000 shareholders followed the meeting online, representing 33.19% of the share capital, Lufthansa said.

The carrier, which is preparing to restart passenger flights slowly from June, is currently in talks with the German, Austrian, Swiss and Belgian authorities about a roughly 10 billion euro bailout. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said that he expected to clinch a deal with Germany shortly.



“Our focus is on stabilising Lufthansa in its current form and not on acquiring other airlines. We are not planning a takeover at this time,” he said, adding that consolidation among European airlines will slow down due to government bailouts.

Lufthansa’s rescue deal is expected to give Germany a 25.1% stake in the airline as well as supervisory board representation, people close to the matter said.

Separately, Lufthansa is expected to receive about 5 billion euros in non-voting capital as well as roughly 3 billion in state-backed loans, they added.

The exact size of the rescue deal as well as the possible contribution from Switzerland, Austria and Belgium is still unclear, the sources said.

Spohr is expected to visit Brussels this week, according to Belgian daily L’Echo. The airline is seeking 290 million euros in financial aid from the Belgian state. In exchange, Belgium wants guarantees on the future of Brussels Airlines and the development of the Brussels airport.

Spohr said that despite the bailout the German government was not interested in taking an active role in the company, after he had earlier warned about possible state interference.

Klaus Schmidt, head of the council of economic advisers to the federal economy ministry, said at a ministry briefing on Tuesday, that the government should not weigh into discussions, for example, on whether Lufthansa’s Germanwings division should be shuttered.

To reduce its cash outflows, Lufthansa -- which is taking a 2020 hit of about 1 billion euros from crude oil hedging -- said at the meeting that it had asked Airbus and Boeing to postpone aircraft deliveries.

Lufthansa is sticking to its plan to sell its catering activities, Spohr said, adding that further asset sales were not planned and a potential listing of its Lufthansa Technik business would currently only be possible at a massive discount.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Nigam says ‘something majestic is happening’
May 06, 2020 13:23 IST
‘What after May 17?’: Sonia Gandhi seeks answer from Centre
May 06, 2020 13:21 IST
India’s ailing credit market shows limits of central bankers
May 06, 2020 13:20 IST
‘Score more runs than him,’ Warner points out similarities with Virat Kohli
May 06, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.