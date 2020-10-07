Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI

M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI

Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi (REUTERS)

The government on Wednesday appointed RBI’s senior-most executive director M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor of the central bank. Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India,” a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training said. According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank needs to have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
Oct 07, 2020 21:05 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni’s bowlers restrict KKR for 167
Oct 07, 2020 21:57 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Oct 07, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Back to village helping in development, restructuring of J&K: L-G
Oct 07, 2020 21:59 IST
Six members of family hurt in cylinder blast in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
Three farmers booked for burning crop residue in Fatehabad
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.