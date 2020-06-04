Management guru Pritam Singh dies of cardiac arrest

Pritam Singh served as independent director in several private companies. (Education Promotion Society of India)

Acclaimed management guru and Padma Shri awardee, Pritam Singh, on Wednesday died following a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

He served as independent director in several private companies.

Singh was a former director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow and Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon and director general at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-promoted International Management Institute (IMI) in New Delhi. He was also a former professor and dean of IIM-Bangalore.

Among others, he was a non-executive independent director on the board of Hero MotoCorp Ltd and served on the board of Godrej Properties Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd. A mentor to several current academic leaders, Singh was a resident of Gurugram.

He authored seven books, over 50 research papers and was regarded as pioneer of management education in India and abroad.

Singh was awarded Padam Shri in 2003 for his contributions in the field of management studies.

He has worked with scores of chief executive officers (CEOs) at an individual level to guide them in their businesses.