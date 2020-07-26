Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook to testify on competition

Sections
It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry. It has aimed to determine whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate or if new legislation and more funding for enforcement are needed.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 05:42 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Google’s Sundar Pichai is among the tech giant CEOs who will testify at a hearing Wednesday . (AP File Photo)

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook — will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress at a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

The panel has conducted a bipartisan investigation over the past year of the tech giants’ market dominance and their effect on consumers.

It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry. It has aimed to determine whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate or if new legislation and more funding for enforcement are needed.

The four CEOs are expected to testify remotely.



The hearing originally was set for Monday. It was rescheduled to allow lawmakers who are committee members to participate in commemorations at the US Capitol on Monday and Tuesday for Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman who died July 17.

