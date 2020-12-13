Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Market capitalisation of eight of top 10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Market capitalisation of eight of top 10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The valuation of ICICI Bank gained Rs 9,031.76 crore to Rs 3,55,529.51 crore. (File Photo)

Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added Rs 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26%.

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 43,596.02 crore to Rs 5,57,714.17 crore.



RIL added Rs 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,71,438.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by Rs 21,557.45 crore to Rs 10,44,457.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 14,798.9 crore to Rs 3,80,247.43 crore.

Infosys added Rs 12,096.98 crore to Rs 4,95,401.04 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank gained Rs 9,031.76 crore to Rs 3,55,529.51 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rose by Rs 8,988.46 crore to reach Rs 4,13,181.19 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 5,537.39 crore to Rs 2,74,987.37 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance declined Rs 1,919.24 crore to Rs 2,91,839.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 1,624.45 crore to Rs 7,61,122.91 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Pakistan opposition gears up for its sixth anti-government power show in Lahore
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Milind takes things up a notch with new push-ups variation
by Nishtha Grover
M-Cap of eight of top 10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Chinese President Xi Jinping announces more commitments to back global climate actions
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.