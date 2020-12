Home / Business News / Markets close on 2020’s last Monday with fresh highs; Sensex settles at 47,354, Nifty ends above 13,850

Markets close on 2020’s last Monday with fresh highs; Sensex settles at 47,354, Nifty ends above 13,850 Markets closed with fresh highs on Monday as Sensex settled at 47,354 and Nifty ends at above 13,850, a positive beginning to 2020’s last week. Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:01 IST By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

2020’s last week begins with markets closing on new fresh highs. In picture - BSE office. (Bloomberg)