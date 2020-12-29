Sections
Sensex, Nifty continue record run in opening session

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday morning as investor sentiment remained upbeat amid positive domestic as well as global cues.

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading 228.73 points or 0.48 per cent higher at a fresh record of 47,582.48 in early deals.

Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty jumped 66.50 points or 0.48 per cent to a new high of 13,939.70 in the opening session.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto were top gainers.



Barring Nestle, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, all shares were trading in the green on the Sensex.

On Monday, the Sensex had settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81 per cent at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75; and the Nifty too had risen by 123.95 points or 0.90 per cent to a new closing high of 13,873.20.

Asian shares were trading mostly higher following positive global trends after the US cleared the much awaited coronavirus relief bill.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a massive USD 2.3 trillion spending bill that includes a USD 900 billion coronavirus relief package, averting a government shutdown and extending coronavirus aid to millions suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

The advancement of rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in India too uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to a positive momentum across all sectors, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.22 per cent to USD 51.06 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,588.93 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

