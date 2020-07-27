Sensex down over 100 points to 38,000, Nifty at 11,150 in early trade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian equity indices opened in red on Monday with BSE Sensex slipping over 100 points and the broader Nifty giving up the 11,190-level in early trade in line with global peers amid US-China tensions and coronavirus recovery concerns .

At 9:31am, the 30-share-index was down 122.19 points or 0.32% to trade at 38,006.71 while the NSE Nifty dropped 43.10 points or 0.39% to 11,151.05.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were among top losers on Sensex while Yes Bank slumped 10%.

In the previous session on Friday, Sensex closed 11.57 points or 0.03% lower at 38,128.90 and Nifty was down 21.30 points or 0.19% to 11,194.15.