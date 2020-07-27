Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex down over 100 points to 38,000, Nifty at 11,150 in early trade

Sensex down over 100 points to 38,000, Nifty at 11,150 in early trade

At 9:31am, the 30-share-index was down 122.19 points or 0.32% to trade at 38,006.71 while the NSE Nifty dropped 43.10 points or 0.39% to 11,151.05.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Markets opened in red on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

Indian equity indices opened in red on Monday with BSE Sensex slipping over 100 points and the broader Nifty giving up the 11,190-level in early trade in line with global peers amid US-China tensions and coronavirus recovery concerns .

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were among top losers on Sensex while Yes Bank slumped 10%.

In the previous session on Friday, Sensex closed 11.57 points or 0.03% lower at 38,128.90 and Nifty was down 21.30 points or 0.19% to 11,194.15.



