Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Maruti, Microsoft develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver’s license

Maruti, Microsoft develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver’s license

The technology - HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) - has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki India in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s license. (Representative image)

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said the company in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s license.

The technology - HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) - has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, MSI said in a statement.

The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India, it added.

“HAMS, developed in partnership with Microsoft Research India, is an important tool to modernise the driving license test in our country. Starting with ADTC Dehradun, this technology will be introduced in more centres across several states,” MSI Executive Advisor Ajay Kumar Tomer said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Oct 27, 2020 13:11 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Sherghati
Oct 27, 2020 13:36 IST
‘It is hurting Kings XI big time’: Gautam Gambhir critical of KXIP star
Oct 27, 2020 13:38 IST
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Imamganj seat
Oct 27, 2020 13:35 IST
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Oct 27, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.