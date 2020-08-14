Sections
Home / Business News / Maruti Suzuki aims to increase sales volumes of mid-size SUVs

Maruti Suzuki aims to increase sales volumes of mid-size SUVs

The move is part of the company’s strategy to improve profitability and operating margins following the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to vehicle sales plummeting in the past few months, thus affecting the bottom lines of automobile manufacturers.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:51 IST

By Malyaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The SUV segment has been the fastest growing in the domestic market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years.

India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd aims to increase its market share in the lucrative sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment by repositioning its crossover vehicle, the S-Cross, as a mid-size SUV and aggressively pushing the petrol variant of entry level SUV, the Vitara Brezza.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to improve profitability and operating margins following the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to vehicle sales plummeting in the past few months, thus affecting the bottom lines of automobile manufacturers.

The SUV segment has been the fastest growing in the domestic market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years.

Consequently, the share of such vehicles as part of the overall passenger vehicle sales has grown to 28-29% at the end of FY20 from just 13-14% in FY18. The entry and mid-size sub-segments within the SUV segment have proven to be the most lucrative because of increasing demand from urban customers.



With the new S-Cross, the company is hopeful that it will draw better volumes than the previous version, which used to sell around 3,000-3,500 units a month, according to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Aug 14, 2020 02:47 IST
One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai
Aug 14, 2020 02:44 IST
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Aug 14, 2020 02:38 IST
5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence
Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.