Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

The mini-segment (Alto, S-Presso) witnessed nearly 95 per cent jump in domestic sales at 19,709 units from 10,123 units in the same period in an indication that Indians are buying new cars as Covid-led lockdown restrictions ease and people practice social distancing by preferring to opt for private transport.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Export sales fell by more than 15 per cent to 7,920 units from 9,352 units in August 2019. (Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest passenger car manufacturer, posted domestic sales of 1.16 lakh units in August, marking a growth of over 20 per cent from 97,061 units in the same month of last year.

But export sales fell by more than 15 per cent to 7,920 units from 9,352 units in August 2019, it said on Tuesday.

However, sales by manufacturers to wholesale dealers does not mean actual retail sales.



Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra reported one per cent increase in sales of passenger vehicles including utility vehicles, cars and vans at 13,651 units in August as compared to 13,507 units in the same month of last year.

“We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it,” said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer for M&M’s automotive division.

The company sold 15,299 commercial vehicles, up four per cent from 14,684 units in August 2019.

