Home / Business News / Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

Domestic sales increased 19.8 per cent to 1,72,862 units last month.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported an 18.9 per cent increase in sales at 1,82,448 units in October.

The company had sold 1,53,435 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales increased 19.8 per cent to 1,72,862 units last month as against 1,44,277 units in October 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 28,462 units as compared to 28,537 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 19.2 per cent to 95,067 units as against 75,094 cars in October last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales stood at 1,422 units as compared with 2,371 units in October 2019, a decline of 40 per cent. However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 9.9 per cent to 25,396 units as compared with 23,108 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in February were up 4.7 per cent at 9,586 units as against 9,158 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

